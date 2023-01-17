Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.95, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $410.70M. EVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.04, offering almost -36.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.78% since then. We note from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.18K.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EVLV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.08 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.90% year-to-date, but still up 17.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is -15.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVLV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -137.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.69 percent over the past six months and at a -226.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -181.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -750.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. to make $7.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.50%.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.80% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, and 48.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.37%. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 13.3 million shares worth $35.37 million.

Data Collective IV GP, LLC, with 7.35% or 10.6 million shares worth $47.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.86 million shares worth $3.95 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $4.52 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.