Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) were traded, and its beta was -0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around -$0.17 or -18.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.94M. ENSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.40, offering almost -9172.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.38% since then. We note from Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still up 6.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is -15.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENSC is forecast to be at a low of $5.30 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -938.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -588.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -93.42 percent over the past six months and at a 71.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences Inc. to make $950k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -41.90%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.56% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares, and 10.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.02%. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.42% of the shares, which is about 2.46 million shares worth $2.14 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.93% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 62012.0 shares worth around $53851.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.