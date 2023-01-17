Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.26, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. ENVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.30, offering almost -218.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.31% since then. We note from Enovix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.08 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.68% year-to-date, but still up 2.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is -27.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVX is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1110.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Enovix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.92 percent over the past six months and at a 47.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $440k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Enovix Corporation to make $1.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.83% of Enovix Corporation shares, and 59.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.33%. Enovix Corporation stock is held by 248 institutions, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.19% of the shares, which is about 17.58 million shares worth $156.67 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 9.37% or 14.72 million shares worth $131.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $28.75 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $24.67 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.