Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.12 or 19.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.20M. EFOI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -358.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.82% since then. We note from Energy Focus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 540.90K.

Energy Focus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EFOI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energy Focus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Instantly EFOI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.73% year-to-date, but still up 34.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is 33.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85570.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EFOI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -782.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -782.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Energy Focus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.92 percent over the past six months and at a 22.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Energy Focus Inc. to make $4.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.75 million and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 74.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%. Energy Focus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.62% of Energy Focus Inc. shares, and 13.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.16%. Energy Focus Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.66% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.14% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 81557.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 18683.0 shares worth around $9715.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.