Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.49M. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -478.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.67% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Instantly ELYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7911 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 115.64% year-to-date, but still up 58.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 319.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Elys Game Technology Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.72 percent over the past six months and at a 67.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Elys Game Technology Corp. to make $14.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.23 million and $11.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 17.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.03% of Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, and 9.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.03%. Elys Game Technology Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.44% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $1.66 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.52% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 28916.0 shares worth $21256.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11486.0 shares worth around $8443.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.