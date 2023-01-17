EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH): Decline Of -66.67% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 7.07 million shares of the EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.89, and it changed around $3.87 or 29.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $746.54M. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.77, offering almost -11.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.34% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.84 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 96.85% year-to-date, but still up 35.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 73.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EH is forecast to be at a low of $28.15 and a high of $28.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EHang Holdings Limited to make $3.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 150.50%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 25.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.43%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 60 institutions, with Carmignac Gestion being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.95% of the shares, which is about 2.22 million shares worth $20.53 million.

Axim Planning & Wealth, with 5.84% or 2.18 million shares worth $20.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $3.24 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $3.1 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.