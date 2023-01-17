E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.03 or 8.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.40, offering almost -5445.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 915.24K.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4895 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.19% year-to-date, but still down -4.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -8.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.56% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 1.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.53%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 58477.0 shares worth $25940.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.02% or 7336.0 shares worth $3254.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 941.0 shares worth $417.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares.