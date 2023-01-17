Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.1 or 21.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.21M. DOMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.48, offering almost -714.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.18% since then. We note from Doma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.09K.

Doma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DOMA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Instantly DOMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5721 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.42% year-to-date, but still up 31.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is 31.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.11 day(s).

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Doma Holdings Inc. to make $102.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.20%.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.98% of Doma Holdings Inc. shares, and 37.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.16%. Doma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Foundation Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.69% of the shares, which is about 44.78 million shares worth $46.12 million.

StepStone Group LP, with 4.55% or 14.88 million shares worth $15.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.48 million shares worth $3.32 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $3.99 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.