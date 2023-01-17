Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.44 million shares of the Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.00, and it changed around $0.53 or 3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.44B. DADA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.92, offering almost 0.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.71% since then. We note from Dada Nexus Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Dada Nexus Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DADA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dada Nexus Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.63 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 100.86% year-to-date, but still up 17.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is 78.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.02, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DADA is forecast to be at a low of $40.83 and a high of $142.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -918.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -191.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Dada Nexus Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.22 percent over the past six months and at a 40.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $331.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Dada Nexus Limited to make $383.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $254.54 million and $304.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.70%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.71% of Dada Nexus Limited shares, and 20.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.93%. Dada Nexus Limited stock is held by 154 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 9.9 million shares worth $80.26 million.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with 2.60% or 6.73 million shares worth $54.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.42 million shares worth $22.0 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $27.36 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.