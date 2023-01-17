D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 16.83 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.34 or 25.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.40M. QBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -687.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.29% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 271.33K.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QBTS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.67% year-to-date, but still up 52.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is -30.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QBTS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -495.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -257.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc. to make $2.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, and 102.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.16%.