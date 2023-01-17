Could HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 17.24 million shares of the HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.91, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.51M. HTGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.12, offering almost -941.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.53% since then. We note from HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HTGM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) trade information

Instantly HTGM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.31 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.06% year-to-date, but still up 47.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is -43.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTGM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -205.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) estimates and forecasts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.35 percent over the past six months and at a 15.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. to make $3.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.65 million and $2.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.20%.

HTGM Dividends

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.02% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 5.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.53%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.90% or 99054.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 70922.0 shares worth $73049.0, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 58819.0 shares worth around $36067.0, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.