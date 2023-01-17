Could Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CLOV) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $592.70M. CLOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.90, offering almost -214.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.65% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.22 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CLOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.41% year-to-date, but still up 22.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 11.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.24 day(s).

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Clover Health Investments Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.20 percent over the past six months and at a 38.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 128.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $785.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Clover Health Investments Corp. to make $554.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $432.04 million and $874.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.60%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 37.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.10% per year for the next five years.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.15% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, and 32.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.36%. Clover Health Investments Corp. stock is held by 230 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 30.91 million shares worth $38.33 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.75% or 25.89 million shares worth $32.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 9.75 million shares worth $12.09 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 8.76 million shares worth around $10.86 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.