Could Cano Health Inc.’s (NYSE: CANO) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 9.41 million shares of the Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $687.30M. CANO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.75, offering almost -558.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.78% since then. We note from Cano Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.27 million.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.03% year-to-date, but still up 39.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is 15.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Cano Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.85 percent over the past six months and at a 29.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $717.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Cano Health Inc. to make $744.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.30%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.95% of Cano Health Inc. shares, and 72.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.13%. Cano Health Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.44% of the shares, which is about 31.16 million shares worth $136.49 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 6.97% or 16.16 million shares worth $70.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $29.43 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund held roughly 6.0 million shares worth around $37.02 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.