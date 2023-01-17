China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.00M. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.53, offering almost -381.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1212 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.87% year-to-date, but still up 11.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -7.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect China Pharma Holdings Inc. to make $20.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.00%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.73% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.52%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.63% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $68417.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.39% or 0.2 million shares worth $41847.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

