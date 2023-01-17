Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.05 or 16.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.39M. CEMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -244.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.22% since then. We note from Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.16K.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CEMI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) trade information

Instantly CEMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4368 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.13% year-to-date, but still up 32.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is 12.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEMI is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc. to make $8.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7 million and $12.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.10%. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

CEMI Dividends

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.31% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 8.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.94%. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 1.1 million shares worth $0.72 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.79% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.