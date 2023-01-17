Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 34.28 million shares of the Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.12, and it changed around $1.32 or 165.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.58M. CYAD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.99, offering almost -88.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.3% since then. We note from Celyad Oncology SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.99K.

Celyad Oncology SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYAD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celyad Oncology SA is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) trade information

Instantly CYAD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 165.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.11% year-to-date, but still up 35.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) is -15.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYAD is forecast to be at a low of $0.53 and a high of $11.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -451.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 75.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CYAD Dividends

Celyad Oncology SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Celyad Oncology SA shares, and 29.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.13%. Celyad Oncology SA stock is held by 11 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 28.77% of the shares, which is about 6.5 million shares worth $14.75 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.08% or 18900.0 shares worth $42902.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2012.0 shares worth $4567.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.