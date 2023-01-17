Can G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around $0.53 or 17.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.92M. GMVD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $235.90, offering almost -6601.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.89% since then. We note from G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.29K.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Instantly GMVD has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.49 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 58.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.32% year-to-date, but still up 22.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is 33.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMVD is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) estimates and forecasts

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 15.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.04% of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares, and 3.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.85%. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stock is held by 14 institutions, with Regal Partners Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 0.53 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.01% or 65336.0 shares worth $39528.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.