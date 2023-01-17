Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 58.59 million shares of the Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.18 or 101.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.79M. CLXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -486.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.57% since then. We note from Calyxt Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.30K.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Instantly CLXT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 101.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4997 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.90% year-to-date, but still up 16.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) is 19.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -93.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $270k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Calyxt Inc. to make $1.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.60%.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Calyxt Inc. shares, and 6.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.27%. Calyxt Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.08% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $46434.0, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 80427.0 shares worth around $19423.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.