Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.28M. BTOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.26, offering almost -447.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.13% since then. We note from Bit Origin Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.73K.

Instantly BTOG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2518 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.38% year-to-date, but still up 39.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) is -4.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

Bit Origin Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.20% of Bit Origin Ltd shares, and 0.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.33%. Bit Origin Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 92200.0 shares worth $40097.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.07% or 65264.0 shares worth $28383.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30160.0 shares worth $13116.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.