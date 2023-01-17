BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.07, and it changed around $0.91 or 42.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.40M. BTCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.20, offering almost -1763.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.4% since then. We note from BIT Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.47K.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Instantly BTCM has showed a green trend with a performance of 42.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.40 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.30% year-to-date, but still up 74.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is 42.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

BIT Mining Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.03 percent over the past six months and at a 84.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BIT Mining Limited to make $63.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. BIT Mining Limited earnings are expected to increase by -53.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.51% of BIT Mining Limited shares, and 15.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.85%. BIT Mining Limited stock is held by 37 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.87% of the shares, which is about 5.15 million shares worth $3.19 million.

SC China Holding Ltd, with 3.31% or 3.5 million shares worth $2.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF held roughly 47707.0 shares worth around $29583.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.