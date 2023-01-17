Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around -$0.61 or -9.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.35M. AMV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $243.99, offering almost -4028.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.76% since then. We note from Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 940.66K.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.79 for the current quarter.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

Instantly AMV has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.30 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 81.85% year-to-date, but still up 111.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) is -11.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64930.00000000001 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) estimates and forecasts

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.89% of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares, and 0.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.25%. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Global Retirement Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.00% of the shares, which is about 150.0 shares worth $886.0.

Covington Capital Management, with 0.00% or 200.0 shares worth $1181.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.