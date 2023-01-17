Athenex Inc.â€™s (ATNX): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.90M. ATNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.20, offering almost -531.58% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.84% since then. We note from Athenex Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Instantly ATNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1959 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 3.01%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 26.10% year-to-date, but still up 3.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is 7.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copyâ€¦ Sponsored

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Athenex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -68.66 percent over the past six months and at a 44.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Athenex Inc. to make $30.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.02 million and $24.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.10%.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.87% of Athenex Inc. shares, and 29.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.64%. Athenex Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.63% of the shares, which is about 13.53 million shares worth $5.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.95% or 4.62 million shares worth $1.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $1.02 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.