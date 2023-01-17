AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 8.67 million shares of the AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around $0.41 or 28.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.49M. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.05, offering almost -277.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.87% since then. We note from AppHarvest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

AppHarvest Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended APPH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppHarvest Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 28.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 229.57% year-to-date, but still up 121.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 150.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPH is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

AppHarvest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.83 percent over the past six months and at a 14.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -76.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -59.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AppHarvest Inc. to make $9.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $543k and $3.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 157.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 216.00%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.13% of AppHarvest Inc. shares, and 38.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.14%. AppHarvest Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.41% of the shares, which is about 6.79 million shares worth $23.7 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP, with 5.48% or 5.8 million shares worth $20.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.9 million shares worth $3.75 million, making up 1.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $6.33 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.