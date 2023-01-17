An Analysis Of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.58, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $291.31M. FTCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.82, offering almost -164.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.01% since then. We note from FTC Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.03 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.97% year-to-date, but still down -4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is -7.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

FTC Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.00 percent over the past six months and at a -3.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect FTC Solar Inc. to make $78.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.00%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.83% of FTC Solar Inc. shares, and 26.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.63%. FTC Solar Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Hill City Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.68% of the shares, which is about 3.75 million shares worth $13.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.52% or 3.59 million shares worth $12.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.7 million shares worth $13.9 million, making up 4.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $4.27 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.