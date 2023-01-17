Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.31M. KERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.40, offering almost -2208.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.26% since then. We note from Akerna Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.04K.

Akerna Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KERN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akerna Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 134.71% year-to-date, but still up 88.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is 62.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KERN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Akerna Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.35 percent over the past six months and at a 80.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Akerna Corp. to make $6.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.14 million and $6.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.30%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.11% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 12.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.01%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.42% of the shares, which is about 1.95 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 2.39% or 1.92 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $70548.0, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $41016.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.