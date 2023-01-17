AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) Shares Might Go Down -32.71% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.62 million shares of the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) have been traded, and its beta is -0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.09 or 15.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.02M. AIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -91.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.72% since then. We note from AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.01K.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AIM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Instantly AIM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7480 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 101.47% year-to-date, but still up 31.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) is 65.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIM is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -837.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 203.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AIM ImmunoTech Inc. to make $190k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33k and $50k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 354.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 280.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.50%. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares, and 12.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.91%. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.14% of the shares, which is about 1.99 million shares worth $1.55 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.33% or 1.6 million shares worth $1.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $1.02 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.