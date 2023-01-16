Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.66, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $938.50M. DAO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.88, offering almost -94.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.44% since then. We note from Youdao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.49K.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Instantly DAO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.27 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is 47.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.21 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $186.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Youdao Inc. to make $187.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $218.03 million and $161.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.40%.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.34% of Youdao Inc. shares, and 63.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.05%. Youdao Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 39.29% of the shares, which is about 14.81 million shares worth $72.84 million.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd., with 6.30% or 2.37 million shares worth $9.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $1.91 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $1.77 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.