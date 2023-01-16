You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO).

In the last trading session, 0.66 million shares of the Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.05 or 11.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.80M. MYO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.78, offering almost -1851.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.78% since then. We note from Myomo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Myomo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MYO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Myomo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Instantly MYO has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.01% year-to-date, but still down -7.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) is -26.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYO is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -677.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Myomo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.14 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Myomo Inc. to make $5.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.70%. Myomo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.47% per year for the next five years.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 13.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.92% of Myomo Inc. shares, and 33.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.52%. Myomo Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.82% of the shares, which is about 0.62 million shares worth $1.04 million.

Must Asset Management Inc., with 6.60% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 83910.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.