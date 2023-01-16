You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX).

In the last trading session, 74530.0 shares of the Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.70M. EVAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.34, offering almost -180.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.03% since then. We note from Evaxion Biotech A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.45K.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EVAX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evaxion Biotech A/S is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Instantly EVAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.68% year-to-date, but still down -3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is -23.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVAX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1061.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -609.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Evaxion Biotech A/S share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.95 percent over the past six months and at a 23.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares, and 1.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.39%. Evaxion Biotech A/S stock is held by 13 institutions, with Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.35% or 83586.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2428.0 shares worth $4661.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.