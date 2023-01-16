Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 70841.0 shares of the Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.60M. XBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.29, offering almost -239.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.84% since then. We note from Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64769.99999999999 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.86K.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XBIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Instantly XBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4250 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.29% year-to-date, but still up 8.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) is -12.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XBIO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -952.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -952.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Xenetic Biosciences Inc. to make $240k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.30%.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 13.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.73% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares, and 7.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.48%. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 0.62 million shares worth $0.49 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.06% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $0.42 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 96724.0 shares worth around $77485.0, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.