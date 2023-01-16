X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Shares Could Drop Up To -29.77%

In the last trading session, 56615.0 shares of the X Financial (NYSE:XYF) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $220.51M. XYF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -5.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.78% since then. We note from X Financial’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47820.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.68K.

X Financial stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XYF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. X Financial is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Instantly XYF has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.20 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.13% year-to-date, but still up 2.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is 71.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9470.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XYF is forecast to be at a low of $5.10 and a high of $5.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.30%. X Financial earnings are expected to increase by 160.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.31% per year for the next five years.

XYF Dividends

X Financial’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of X Financial shares, and 1.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.13%. X Financial stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.36 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.22% or 86152.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 45107.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held roughly 24582.0 shares worth around $64159.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.