Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.00M. WRAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.52, offering almost -100.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.44% since then. We note from Wrap Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.72K.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Instantly WRAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.40 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.14% year-to-date, but still up 29.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) is -7.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 27.06 day(s).

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Wrap Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.80 percent over the past six months and at a 32.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Wrap Technologies Inc. to make $3.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.35 million and $2.5 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.20%.

WRAP Dividends

Wrap Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.79% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, and 10.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.38%. Wrap Technologies Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.87% of the shares, which is about 1.06 million shares worth $1.97 million.

U.S. BancorpDE, with 1.83% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $1.24 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.