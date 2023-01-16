Why Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 60609.0 shares of the Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.16 or 10.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.20M. EDTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -6.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.23% since then. We note from Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 55670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.09K.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

Instantly EDTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.44% year-to-date, but still up 17.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) is 40.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89350.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

EDTK Dividends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 03.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.50% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares, and 3.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.22%. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 1.09% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6452.0 shares worth $6903.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.