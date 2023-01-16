Why Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 92374.0 shares of the Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.60M. ISR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.45, offering almost -55.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.48% since then. We note from Isoray Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 259.26K.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) trade information

Instantly ISR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.55% year-to-date, but still up 8.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) is -10.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

Isoray Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

Isoray Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.36 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Isoray Inc. to make $3.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.50%.

ISR Dividends

Isoray Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of Isoray Inc. shares, and 11.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.90%. Isoray Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.26% of the shares, which is about 6.05 million shares worth $1.87 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 2.01% or 2.85 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $1.12 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $0.69 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.