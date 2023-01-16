Why Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 65300.0 shares of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09M. INBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -489.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.29% since then. We note from Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85980.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.01K.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INBS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2890 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.92% year-to-date, but still up 23.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) is -29.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INBS is forecast to be at a low of $1.60 and a high of $1.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.71 percent over the past six months and at a 43.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.00%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.05% of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. shares, and 2.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.07%. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $76676.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.75% or 0.11 million shares worth $74077.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $74884.0, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 11388.0 shares worth around $7538.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.