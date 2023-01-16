Why Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.50M. ABEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.35, offering almost -252.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.7% since then. We note from Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 429.89K.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.19 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.96% year-to-date, but still down -14.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is -11.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.36 percent over the past six months and at a 68.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -59.70%, down from the previous year.

3 analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc. to make $670k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -77.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.20%.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.37% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 10.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.15%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.38% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $1.67 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.61% or 95927.0 shares worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 47604.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 41489.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.