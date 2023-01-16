Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.72M. VISL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.34, offering almost -148.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.04% since then. We note from Vislink Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.01K.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Instantly VISL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.21% year-to-date, but still down -8.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is 46.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VISL is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vislink Technologies Inc. to make $10.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.00%.

Vislink Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

VISL Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.93% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares, and 12.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.13%. Vislink Technologies Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.89% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $1.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.28% or 0.61 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $0.67 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.