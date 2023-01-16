VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 94897.0 shares of the VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) were traded, and its beta was -0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.04 or 15.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.90M. VQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.21, offering almost -569.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from VIQ Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38260.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.93K.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

Instantly VQS has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3299 on Friday, 01/13/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.77% year-to-date, but still up 22.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) is 31.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47210.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VQS is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -506.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -203.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

VIQ Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.56 percent over the past six months and at a 59.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.00%.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.67% of VIQ Solutions Inc. shares, and 11.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.26%. VIQ Solutions Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.90% of the shares, which is about 1.64 million shares worth $2.25 million.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc, with 4.38% or 1.47 million shares worth $2.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.