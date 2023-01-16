Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.05 or -7.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30M. VS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.50, offering almost -6365.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.48% since then. We note from Versus Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 610.93K.

Versus Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Versus Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.52 for the current quarter.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Instantly VS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.46% year-to-date, but still up 11.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) is -25.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VS is forecast to be at a low of $2.73 and a high of $2.73. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -370.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -370.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Versus Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.82 percent over the past six months and at a 53.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -78.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 95.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $500k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Versus Systems Inc. to make $460k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $371.26k and $307.51k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.00%.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.71% of Versus Systems Inc. shares, and 5.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.46%. Versus Systems Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 12500.0 shares worth $7249.0.

Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, with 0.14% or 2808.0 shares worth $1628.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1207.0 shares worth $700.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.