TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $14.00 In 2023

In the last trading session, 81865.0 shares of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.10M. TCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -68.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.2% since then. We note from TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.82K.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TCON as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Instantly TCON has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8050 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.67% year-to-date, but still up 9.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) is 36.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCON is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -686.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -180.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.39 percent over the past six months and at a 18.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,200.60%, up from the previous year.

4 analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $4.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.00%.

TCON Dividends

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.41% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 47.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.16%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Opaleye Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 19.26% of the shares, which is about 4.13 million shares worth $8.25 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 13.02% or 2.79 million shares worth $5.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.