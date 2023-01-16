Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 60627.0 shares of the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.30M. TTNP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -72.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.96% since then. We note from Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 41220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.93K.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Instantly TTNP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9999 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.84% year-to-date, but still up 2.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is -10.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.16 day(s).

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -68.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $190k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.06 million and $682k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -72.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%.

TTNP Dividends

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.62% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 12.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.66%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Truist Financial Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.27% of the shares, which is about 0.63 million shares worth $0.68 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.65% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 72773.0 shares worth $40665.0, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 31133.0 shares worth around $17397.0, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.