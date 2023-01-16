The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $225.60M. BODY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -257.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.54% since then. We note from The Beachbody Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 539.48K.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Instantly BODY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7469 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.80% year-to-date, but still up 31.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) is -13.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.99 day(s).

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

The Beachbody Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.69 percent over the past six months and at a 11.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $146.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Beachbody Company Inc. to make $156.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $216.27 million and $198.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.10%.

The Beachbody Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -22.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 31.00% per year for the next five years.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.46% of The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, and 36.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.47%. The Beachbody Company Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 21.94% of the shares, which is about 37.5 million shares worth $25.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.91% or 6.68 million shares worth $4.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $2.1 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $1.45 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.