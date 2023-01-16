Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.05 or 8.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.19M. TLIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -468.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Talis Biomedical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 114.69K.

Talis Biomedical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TLIS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Talis Biomedical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.78 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Instantly TLIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6288 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.35% year-to-date, but still up 15.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) is 18.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -45.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLIS is forecast to be at a low of $0.40 and a high of $0.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 31.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

Talis Biomedical Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.05 percent over the past six months and at a 52.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Talis Biomedical Corporation to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $218k and $858k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.10%.

Talis Biomedical Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -118.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.30% per year for the next five years.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.34% of Talis Biomedical Corporation shares, and 50.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.24%. Talis Biomedical Corporation stock is held by 52 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 28.64% of the shares, which is about 7.62 million shares worth $6.19 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with 10.59% or 2.82 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.