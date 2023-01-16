T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) were traded, and its beta was 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around $0.15 or 7.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.79M. TTOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.25, offering almost -1333.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.53% since then. We note from T2 Biosystems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 294.00K.

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TTOO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.04 for the current quarter.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Instantly TTOO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.08 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.66% year-to-date, but still up 17.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is 42.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.85, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTOO is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc. to make $7.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.7 million and $6.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.80%.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, and 5.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.68%. T2 Biosystems Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $1.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.01% or 51332.0 shares worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $1.06 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17757.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.