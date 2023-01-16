Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.97M. SYBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -152.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.62% since then. We note from Synlogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.80K.

Synlogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SYBX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Synlogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Instantly SYBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.16% year-to-date, but still up 15.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 50.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Synlogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.05 percent over the past six months and at a 13.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Synlogic Inc. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $592k and $244k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.40%.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.68% of Synlogic Inc. shares, and 57.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.19%. Synlogic Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.94% of the shares, which is about 10.53 million shares worth $11.06 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 8.55% or 6.03 million shares worth $6.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.3 million shares worth $2.42 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $1.6 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.