Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.80M. SRZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -682.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.16% since then. We note from Surrozen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.47K.

Surrozen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SRZN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Surrozen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6846 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.55% year-to-date, but still up 1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) is 47.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96960.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRZN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3125.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) estimates and forecasts

Surrozen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.44 percent over the past six months and at a 33.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.90% in the next quarter.

Surrozen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -67.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.90% per year for the next five years.

SRZN Dividends

Surrozen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.99% of Surrozen Inc. shares, and 60.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.71%. Surrozen Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Column Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 26.33% of the shares, which is about 9.25 million shares worth $5.73 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP, with 9.96% or 3.5 million shares worth $2.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.