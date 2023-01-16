Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 58377.0 shares of the Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) were traded, and its beta was -0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.45, and it changed around -$0.3 or -3.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.63B. MSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.80, offering almost -18.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.6% since then. We note from Studio City International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 81530.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.81K.

Studio City International Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MSC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Studio City International Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) trade information

Instantly MSC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.80 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.00% year-to-date, but still down -1.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) is 32.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSC is forecast to be at a low of $6.20 and a high of $6.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 16.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -88.80%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.60%.

MSC Dividends

Studio City International Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.96% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares, and 22.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.25%. Studio City International Holdings Limited stock is held by 16 institutions, with Silver Point Capital L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.13% of the shares, which is about 29.15 million shares worth $62.66 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.98% or 3.81 million shares worth $8.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy High Income Fund and Fidelity Capital & Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.11 million shares worth $13.14 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $1.38 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.