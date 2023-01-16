Stock Performance And Outlook Of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.20M. AVRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.19, offering almost -143.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.78% since then. We note from AVROBIO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.59K.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.24% year-to-date, but still up 5.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is 12.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

AVROBIO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.80 percent over the past six months and at a 21.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -65.70%.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.68% of AVROBIO Inc. shares, and 62.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.70%. AVROBIO Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.33% of the shares, which is about 4.52 million shares worth $4.16 million.

GMT Capital Corp, with 7.98% or 3.49 million shares worth $3.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.