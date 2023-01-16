Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.00M. STKH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -466.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.54% since then. We note from Steakholder Foods Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.59K.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) trade information

Instantly STKH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.80% year-to-date, but still up 5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) is 72.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STKH is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -882.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -882.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH) estimates and forecasts

STKH Dividends

Steakholder Foods Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Steakholder Foods Ltd. shares, and 5.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.57%. Steakholder Foods Ltd. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd., with 0.96% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 13520.0 shares worth $15142.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held roughly 95.0 shares worth around $106.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.