Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $185.50M. SPIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.52, offering almost -179.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.75% since then. We note from Spire Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.45K.

Spire Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPIR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Spire Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Instantly SPIR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.25% year-to-date, but still up 27.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is 0.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPIR is forecast to be at a low of $1.05 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -217.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Spire Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.69 percent over the past six months and at a 54.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 87.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Spire Global Inc. to make $23.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.10%.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 13.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.45% of Spire Global Inc. shares, and 34.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.10%. Spire Global Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.20% of the shares, which is about 7.28 million shares worth $8.44 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.34% or 6.06 million shares worth $7.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $3.04 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $3.13 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.